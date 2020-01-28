A book manuscript by Bolton reportedly claims Trump personally told him last August that he wanted to continue to withhold military assistance to Ukraine until the country helped with investigations into former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenWarren: Dershowitz presentation ‘nonsensical,’ ‘could not follow it’ Bolton told Barr he was concerned Trump did favors for autocrats: report Dershowitz: Bolton allegations would not constitute impeachable offense MORE and other Democrats.

At an event in Sarasota, Fla., on Monday, Kelly threw his support behind Bolton.

“If John Bolton says that in the book, I believe John Bolton,” Kelly said at the event, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. “Every single time I was with him … he always gave the president the unvarnished truth.”

The Senate is expected to vote this week on the pivotal issue of whether new witnesses and documentary evidence will be admitted at Trump’s Senate trial.