Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said if news reports about ex-national security adviser John Bolton’s book are accurate, he believes his former colleague.

Bolton claims in a manuscript of his upcoming book that President Donald Trump’s hold on U.S. military aid to Ukraine last summer was linked to demands that Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and other Democrats, an order Bolton said came from Trump himself.

“If John Bolton says that in the book, I believe John Bolton,” Kelly said.

He spoke Monday in Sarasota, Florida as part of the Ringling College Library Town Hall lecture series.

Kelly’s comments were detailed in a report by the Sarasota’s Herald-Tribune.

“John’s an honest guy,” he said. “He’s a man of integrity and great character, so we’ll see what happens.”

Democrats are pushing to get Bolton called as a witness during the impeachment trial.

“I mean, half of Americans think this process is purely political and shouldn’t be happening, but since it is happening, the majority of Americans would like to hear the whole story,” Kelly said.

“So, I think if there are people that could contribute to this, either innocence or guilt . . . I think they should be heard.”