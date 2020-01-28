Amid the partisan debate over whether new witnesses should testify during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) has a comprise that could appease both Republicans and Democrats.

In recent days, Toomey has proposed to some Republican colleagues that they offer Democrats a “one-for-one” deal to end the witness impasse, according to the Washington Post. The deal would allow each party to call just one new witness.

As pressure builds for Republicans to allow new witnesses, the pragmatic deal would give Democrats what they want — the testimony of John Bolton, for example — while also likely delivering Republicans the testimony of Hunter Biden.

Toomey has discussed the plan with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who is generally supportive of the potential deal, sources told the Post.

Indeed, Romney and other moderate Republicans like Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) have voiced support for additional witnesses. In fact, the two Republicans said Monday that they expect more of their colleagues to support new witnesses in the coming days due to Bolton’s explosive claims about the president in his forthcoming book.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has not given Toomey’s plan his approval, according to the Post, but instead urged his caucus to remain patient and hear the conclusion of Trump’s defense.

Toomey’s plan is similar to what Sen. Ted Cruz proposed earlier this month, in which the Texas Republican floated “witness reciprocity,” suggesting Republicans offer Bolton’s testimony in exchange for a witness of their own, such as Hunter Biden. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), however, said he would reject any such proposals.