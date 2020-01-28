Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg should participate in the Democratic Party’s primary debates so that the public has a chance to see him argue his viewpoint, presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday.

“Instead of just putting your money out there, he’s actually got to be on the [debate] stage and be able to go back and forth so that voters can evaluate him in that way,” Klobuchar said.

Bloomberg launched his presidential campaign only two months ago and has not reached double digit support in any poll, according to The Hill. However, his name recognition and an advertising blitz in which he has spent $270 million has placed him in the second tier behind the leading candidates in the surveys.

But Bloomberg has not qualified for the debates, because he is not fundraising, and thus has not met the donor threshold required to participate.

Klobuchar noted on “Morning Joe” that “he could have done it if he wanted to get some donors and if he wanted to be on the ballot in the early stages, but he didn’t want to do that, so that means you have to wait till the Super Tuesday time. I don’t know when that debate is scheduled but there better be one.”

The Minnesota senator said that for herself, appearing on the debate stage and “making every single benchmark put in front of me has been helpful. People get to know me. They can see that I’m tough enough to take on Donald Trump, and they can see how I respond with other people on a stage.”