Leftist author and pundit Wajahat Ali complained Tuesday that President Donald Trump shared and criticized Ali’s CNN appearance over the weekend in which he, host Don Lemon, and anti-Trump GOP strategist Rick Wilson mocked Trump voters’ intelligence.

Some background please?

During a Saturday night exchange, Lemon and the two pundits branded the Trump supporters nothing more than a bunch of uneducated hicks.

Both Ali and Wilson ended up doing what they clearly thought were comical impressions of “dumb” Trump voters following a discussion about reports that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “screamed and cursed” at an NPR reporter and demanded she point out Ukraine on a map.

Wilson guffawed, “Look, [Pompeo] also knows deep in his heart that Donald Trump couldn’t find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter ‘U’ and a picture of an actual physical crane next to it. He knows that this is, you know, an administration defined by ignorance of the world, and so that’s partly him playing to their base and playing to their audience, you now, the credulous boomer rube demo that backs Donald Trump, that wants to think that ‘Donald Trump’s the smart one, and y’all — y’all elitists are dumb.'”

Ali mockingly added, “You elitists with your geography and your maps and your spelling … your reading … knowing other countries … sipping your latte.”

The mocking went on for several more moments, which resulted in a joyful Lemon.

Naturally, the pair faced significant social media backlash over the exchange, which you can read more about here.

Trump also shared the clip, writing, “Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television (with terrible ratings!).”

What’s happening now?

On Tuesday, Ali responded to Trump’s sharing of the clip, writing, “Thank you for sharing our clip. Can you please release your school transcripts that will show you’re a very stable genius? Also, can you release your taxes and the full transcript of your ‘beautiful’ phone call with Zelensky? Also, can you locate Bangladesh on a map? #BeBest.”

Ali later complained that “no one ever cares” when Trump mocks minorities.

“How come no one ever cares about the Women, Immigrants, Black people, Journalists, Democrats, Never Trumper Republicans, Mexicans, Muslims that Trump always mocks and ridicules and threatens with malicious cruelty?” he wrote. “Maybe he’ll lose because of the rest of us.”

Ali also said “friends” now fear for his safety because the president tweeted the clip, which was basically seen by everyone in America anyway.

“Trump tweeted our CNN clip from 2 days ago,” he complained. “Friends are now concerned about my safety. I refuse to be intimidated & bullied by bad faith actors who cry fake victimhood, whining about a harmless, silly 30 second clip while endorsing Trump, a cruel vulgarian who debases everyone.”