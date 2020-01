President Donald Trump’s legal team will finish their opening arguments on Tuesday in the president’s impeachment trial in the Senate.

1:10 PM: Philbin begins by noting Madison’s deep concerns with “vague terms” like “maladministration” would be an opportunity for the expansion of “arbitrary power.” He notes the framers rejected “maladministration” because it was too vague and “dangerous,” and they defined what constituted treason so that it would not be “malleable after the fact.”

1:09 PM: Cipollone leads off and says the goal is to be finished by dinnertime. Trump’s team will make three presentations. Philbin and Sekulow will make presentations before Cipollone closes it out.

1:07 PM: McConnell says to expect “several hours” with a break in the middle.

1:06 PM: Roberts gavels in the Senate and the final day of closing arguments resumes.

12:50 PM: After last night’s remarks by Robert Ray and Alan Dershowitz in prime time, Trump’s lawyers, unlike the Democrats who droned on and on, are expected to wrap up their closing arguments without using all of their allotted time.

Biden milking Ernst’s remarks:

Six days til Iowa. @JoeBiden addressed Senator Ernst’s remarks last night. “You can ruin Donald Trump’s night by caucusing for me and you could ruin Joni Ernst’s night as well.” pic.twitter.com/WIckdrVClg — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) January 28, 2020

“Well, I think that there’s still some discussion about how we will have an opportunity to hear from Mr. Bolton,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski said. “I think Bolton probably has something to offer us, so we’ll figure out how we’re going to learn more,” the Alaska Republican said. — Chris Marquette (@ChrisMarquette_) January 28, 2020