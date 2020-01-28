President Donald Trump will hold a raucous Tuesday evening rally in Wildwood, New Jersey.
6:50 PM: Raucous and packed venue waiting for Trump to take the stage at the top of the hour.
Heading to New Jersey. Big Rally, in fact, Really Big Rally!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020
Air Force One touches down at Atlantic City International Airport as @realDonaldTrump prepares for a campaign rally in The Wildwoods. Latest: https://t.co/NGFrNJjPVJ pic.twitter.com/PL9ATdLNoq
— NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) January 28, 2020
Chopper 6 is over Wildwood, New Jersey where hundreds have gathered ahead of tonight’s rally for President Trump. Tens of thousands have reportedly reserved tickets— the venue only holds roughly 7,500 people. pic.twitter.com/Gb3e5ELqM4
— Brandon Longo (@brandonlongo) January 28, 2020
Long lines of Trump supporters ahead of the president’s rally in Wildwood, New Jersey tonight. Capacity inside is about 7,000. pic.twitter.com/QNJOH2Y8XT
— Monica Alba (@albamonica) January 28, 2020
Welcome to 2 am the night BEFORE an @realDonaldTrump rally!
Impeach this ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Od5JfqxBEd
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) January 28, 2020