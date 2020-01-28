A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck south of Cuba, triggering a tsunami alert and causing buildings to be evacuated in Miami’s financial district.

The quake struck at 2.10 p.m. ET between Cuba and Jamaica, with an epicenter 10 kilometers beneath the surface, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Tsunami waves reaching up to a meter above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico, the Cayman Islands and Jamaica, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in an alert.

Cayman Islands authorities urged people to move away from coastal areas.

There were no immediate reports of damage in Jamaica, the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement.

The Miami Herald said there were no immediate signs of damage in Havana.