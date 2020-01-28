Jack Wilson, the man who stopped a mass shooting at a Texas church in December, ripped the gun control policy being pushed by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Wilson, an armed church member at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, shot and killed a gunman on Dec. 29 after the assailant had opened fire and killed two worshippers. Wilson’s comments were detailed in a report by The Dallas Morning News.

In an interview, Wilson was critical of Bloomberg, who is seeking the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, and warned of an attack on the Second Amendment.

“If we were operating under Bloomberg’s position, we wouldn’t have had any guns in there,” Wilson said in an interview. “The outcome would have been extremely more severe than it was.”

Wilson said the attacker had seven more rounds on his shotgun and three in his pocket.

In a speech on Sunday, he said: “If you see someone and they display a gun, it’s time to act.”

Elizabeth Lewis, a spokeswoman for the Bloomberg campaign, said: “Mr. Wilson certainly acted bravely, but the killer had a history of violence and mental health issues and under Mike’s plan, he would never (have) had a gun.”

President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday: “Now Mini Mike Bloomberg is critical of Jack Wilson, who saved perhaps hundreds of people in a Church because he was carrying a gun, and knew how to use it. Jack quickly killed the shooter, who was beginning a rampage. Mini is against the 2nd A.”