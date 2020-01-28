(STUDY FINDS) — CLEVELAND — The onset of menopause is associated with a number of health complications, and now a new study has identified an additional symptom: memory problems brought on by hot flashes. Researchers say that physiological hot flashes are associated with verbal memory issues and trouble retrieving certain memories.

Hot flashes, or sudden feelings of warmth, appear to interfere with certain brain functions in menopausal women connected to encoding and recalling memory items in the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex.

Prior research had already established that women going through menopause often report a decline in memory skills, particularly in reference to recalling past stories or specific words. For this study, functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) was utilized to observe how hot flashes influence menopausal women’s brain functions as they encode and retrieve memories.

Read the full story ›