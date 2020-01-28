Actress Mia Farrow told her 389k Twitter followers that while she hopes to see the America Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) envisions, she knows that if he secures the presidential nomination, Democrats will lose the election to President Donald Trump.

The Great Gatsby actress, a fierce critic of the president, had glowing things to say about the socialist presidential hopeful but issued a significant warning: “If he wins the Dem nomination, we will lose the WH.”

“I came to respect Bernie years ago- watching him on Bill Moyers outstanding program. I hope for the America he envisions. But this is also true- if he wins the Dem nomination, we will lose the WH,” Farrow said, doubting Sanders’ ability to attract essential voting blocs.

“We need the votes of moderates, independents and disillusioned Republicans,” Farrow added.

We need the votes of moderates, independents and disillusioned Republicans — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 28, 2020

Farrow has celebrated Trump’s impeachment and called him “the most corrupt president of my lifetime” last month.

Impeached. Your legacy. The most corrupt president of my lifetime. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 18, 2019

Farrow’s warning regarding Sanders’ electability comes as the socialist senator surges in the polls, overtaking Joe Biden (D) in several early state surveys.

An Emerson College poll released on Sunday showed Sanders leading the field with 30 percent support — nine points more than Biden, who saw 21 percent support. The poll also demonstrated trouble for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who has been long considered Sanders’ ideological ally. She fell to fourth place in the Hawkeye State, behind Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) with 11 percent to Klobuchar’s 13 percent.

#NEW Iowa @EmersonPolling: Sanders 30

Biden 21

Klobuchar 13

Warren 11

Buttigieg 10

Yang 5

Steyer 5

Gabbard 5 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) January 27, 2020

Additionally, an NBC10 Boston/Franklin Pierce University/Boston Herald poll released this week showed Sanders topping his rivals in New Hampshire with 29 percent support, just weeks ahead of the state’s primary. Other polls released this week reflect a Sanders surge, particularly in California and Utah.