Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg surpassed former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the latest poll from Morning Consult, hitting double digits and approaching Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Former Vice President Joe Biden edged out Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for the top spot while Warren, Bloomberg, and Buttigieg rounded out the rest of the top five. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and billionaire Tom Steyer were the only other candidates to garner more than 1% support.

The results:

Biden: 29%.

Sanders: 23%.

Warren: 14%.

Bloomberg: 12%.

Buttigieg: 7%.

Yang: 5%.

Klobuchar: 3%.

Steyer: 3%.

Morning Consult notes, Bloomberg, a former mayor of New York City and one of the wealthiest men in the country, “has doubled his support among Democratic primary voters over the past month, and though he initially struggled with black voters, he has more than doubled support with them as well.”

Bloomberg, who is refusing to accept donations and is instead self-funding his campaign, has rolled out a massive advertising campaign since announcing his candidacy in November. He has spent $270 million on ads in several states, focusing on those that vote on Super Tuesday.

Morning Consult polls 5,000 registered voters on a daily basis, and conducted 41,997 surveys, 17,836 with Democratic primary voters, from January 20-26, with a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point.