On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” House Impeachment Manager and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) stated that he wants to call former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly as a witness in the Senate’s impeachment trial. Because Kelly has indicated he has knowledge of what former National Security Adviser John Bolton would testify to.

Nadler said Democrats will want to call Bolton, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and “some of the other witnesses who we have heard had firsthand information. … And maybe, now, John Kelly.”

Host Ari Melber then asked, “John Kelly, you would want to call, given his remarks about Bolton’s veracity?”

Nadler responded, “Yes. That would seem to indicate that he has knowledge of what Bolton’s testifying to.”

Nadler later added that he hasn’t discussed calling Kelly as a witness with the other impeachment managers or with members of the Senate.

