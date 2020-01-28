Mattel is adding new dolls to its popular Barbie line that include a model with no hair, one with the skin condition vitiligo, and a Ken doll with long, rooted hair.

In a press release sent to media outlets, Mattel said the goal is to show “a multi-dimensional view of beauty and fashion” in its Barbie Fashionistas line.

“If a girl is experiencing hair loss for any reason, she can see herself reflected in the line,” the company said of the Barbie with no hair.

Vitiligo is a skin condition that causes loss of pigmentation, and Mattel consulted dermatologists about making the doll. The company has previously consulted a child born without an arm when making Barbies with prosthetic limbs.

The newest Barbies also include the first black Barbie to have a prosthetic limb.

Some of the new dolls are currently available online. Others will debut in June.

The company began diversifying Barbie in 2015 following criticism its dolls glorified an unatainable slim, mostly white, ideal.