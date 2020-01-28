A stunning new report from the New York Post highlights what appears to be a very troubling agenda in one of New York City’s taxpayer-funded public preschools: Encouraging children to choose their genders.

What are the details?

The Post’s Andrea Peyser revealed Monday night that one Brooklyn “nursery” — AKA a preschool — is teaching “racism and victimhood, plus transgender and ‘queer’ rights,” coupled with a “heavy dose of political indoctrination in the mix.”

Peyser wrote that teacher Rosy Clark at PS 58 sent an email to parents and guardians Jan. 16 in which she laid out a lesson plan to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day and to usher in Black History Month, which is in February.

To celebrate the holiday and the upcoming month? Lessons, apparently, for 4- and 5-year-olds based on Black Lives Matter’s “Week of Action.”

A portion of the email read, “This year, the week is Feb. 3-7. We are starting to talk about these ideas now, as we approach Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and as we prepare to get into February, Black History Month.

Clark, who is a white teacher at the predominantly white school, added, “I am lucky enough to work at this wonderful school where we strive to help our students understand the complex world around them and think critically about how they can participate in improving it. One of the ways I do that in my classroom is by exploring the 13 Principles of the Movement for Black Lives.”

Clark, however, vowed to avoid hot-button topics such as “police brutality” and “current events,” because she says the topics are “obviously too traumatizing” for the young age group.

One such topic apparently close to Clark’s heart included Principle 6 of the Movement for Black Lives, which encourages “transgender affirming.”

“Everybody has the right to choose their own gender by listening to their own heart and mind,” Clark added. “Everyone gets to choose if they are a boy or girl or both or neither or something else, and no one gets to choose for them.”

Anything else?

One father, who chose to remain unnamed, told Peyser that he was “horrified” by the presentation.

“They say they’re trying to reduce racism and discrimination,” said the dad, who parents a preschooler. “To me, they’re perpetuating it, fomenting a sense of victimhood that 4-year-olds would never consider on their own.”

(H/T: The Daily Caller)