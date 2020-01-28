The late Kobe Bryant’s merchandise line at Nike has sold out online, according to reports.

Basketball legend Bryant, 41, was killed Sunday in a horrific helicopter accident in Calabasas, California. The crash also took the lives of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, as well as seven of the Bryant family’s friends.

What are the details?

In statements to USA Today and Forbes, a spokesperson for Nike confirmed the reports of the Bryant merchandise selling out online. A source for Nike told ESPN, “There may be Kobe products existing at retail [stores and outlets].”

Bryant began collaborating with Nike in 2003.

ESPN reported that the sportswear company is considering a new strategy going forward for its release of Bryant’s new signature shoe series in order to limit the possibility of exorbitant private resales.

ESPN also reported that the company is considering whether or not to proceed with the release of Bryant’s Kobe 5 Protro sneaker, which was scheduled to launch Feb. 7.

In a tribute message, Nike said:

Along with millions of athletes and fans throughout the world, we are devastated by today’s tragic news. We extend our deepest sympathies to those closest to Kobe and Gianna, especially their family and friends. As we are learning more details of the accident and the others who have tragically lost their lives, our heartfelt sympathies go out to everyone involved and impacted. Kobe was one of the greatest athletes of his generation and has had an immeasurable impact on the world of sport and the community of basketball. He was a beloved member of the Nike family. We will miss him greatly. Mamba forever.