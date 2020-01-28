Bruce who? The New Jersey shore town of Wildwood has become Trump country as thousands of supporters have taken over the town and businesses post welcoming messages for President Trump for his campaign rally there Tuesday night at the Wildwood Convention Center. Even though the center only holds 7,500, the buzz for the rally is off the charts with ticket requests topping 175,000 and people lining in the winter cold since Sunday. A local reporter said the vibe was like a summertime beach weekend.

The rally is being held while the Senate impeachment trial of Trump continues with the President’s legal team wrapping up their defense of Trump this day. Impeachment has motivated Trump supporters to come out in numbers much larger than the venues can hold at recent campaign rallies in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Ohio to show their unwavering support.

The Trump campaign scheduled the rally as a thank you to Rep. Jeff Van Drew who switched from the Democrat to Republican parties after he voted against the Democrat led House’s partisan impeachment of Trump last month. Trump endorsed Van Drew in an Oval Office meeting when he switched parties.

A local establishment posted Trump rally themed drink specials:

The Trump campaign posted a promo video for the Wildwood rally that is strikingly similar to those produced for big name arena rock shows like Paul McCartney.

The crowds already forming in Wildwood, New Jersey are AMAZING! SEE YOU SOON!#TrumpRallyWildwood pic.twitter.com/8FHlYsBXxH — Team Trump (Text FIRST to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 28, 2020

Are you ready Arlington? 💥 #FreshenUpTour

Win a copy of the limited ‘Egypt Station – Traveller’s Edition’ box set! Enter HERE: [US & Canada only] https://t.co/XxnRVF9Rig pic.twitter.com/uPST002CIU — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) June 14, 2019

Photos and videos from Wildwood:

MUST WATCH: President Trump doesn’t take the stage in Wildwood, New Jersey for another 25 HOURS! This is what the line looks like RIGHT NOW!#TrumpRallyWildwood pic.twitter.com/fU9WhJizDr — Team Trump (Text FIRST to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 27, 2020

MIDNIGHT and 40 degrees In Wildwood, NEW JERSEY Nearly 24 HOURS BEFORE the @realDonaldTrump rally And look at all these patriots chanting 4 more years! Via ⁦@AbateMedia⁩ ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0vzTY0oT9s — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) January 28, 2020

At Trump rally in Wildwood. It’s 3:30am and estimated there is around 3,500 people so far. Some people have been here for two days! WE LOVE OUR PRESIDENT! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸#TrumpRallyWildwood #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/LRM6k4oXJo — Baygirl4th (@baygirl4th) January 28, 2020

Hotels here in Wildwood show support for POTUS Trump @News12NJ #njmornings pic.twitter.com/fRAh3gK4J9 — Jim Murdoch News12NJ (@ReporterJim) January 28, 2020

7:30 AM and several thousand Americans already lined up for the rally in Wildwood. 35 degree temps not keeping anyone away. pic.twitter.com/5w28bpNe1B — Tom Phillips (@TomPhillipsNJ7) January 28, 2020

Good friend of mine waiting 24 hours in Wildwood to attend the Trump rally. Lots of love here in NJ for Trump. 🇺🇸. pic.twitter.com/7RMbRfhKZ3 — Susan Markenstein (@SMMarkenstein) January 28, 2020

On line for the President Trump rally in Wildwood, 652 am pic.twitter.com/8sNFcRgTVP — John 🤦🏼‍♂️ Shabe (@johndshabe) January 28, 2020

Big boos for Pelosi and Rachel Maddow as this jumbotron came to life with this sizzle reel. It’s me and @johndshabe on the Trump line in Wildwood! Been here since 6. Will we get in? Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/9HzQ5Ruihk — Jessica Remo (@JessicaRemoNJ) January 28, 2020

Thousands of @realDonaldTrump supporters line into corrals in Wildwood — only about 7k tickets available, so people have been sleeping in tents hoping to see the President speak. Feels like beach weekend in January https://t.co/gIshk6O7sM @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/r80H8nXqHc — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) January 28, 2020

Wildwood crowd getting close to 7000 already pic.twitter.com/cVgZByfpFU — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 28, 2020

People have been lining up since Sunday for President @realDonaldTrump’s rally in Wildwood, New Jersey pic.twitter.com/j3vYAEDfph — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 28, 2020

It’s always exciting when @realDonaldTrump rolls into town for a #KeepAmericaGreat rally but the intensity in Wildwood, NJ is unreal. This beach town is normally pretty quiet in January. But thanks to this POTUS visit, it’s absolutely booming right now.https://t.co/lxXRalSYId — Tim Murtaugh – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TimMurtaugh) January 28, 2020

I’m going home tonight. South Jersey, you broke a rally ticket request record for @realdonaldtrump. President Donald Trump rally in Wildwood, New Jersey already drawing crowds | https://t.co/ebPXgNa4TG

https://t.co/vrAHZDOMTu — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) January 28, 2020

Wildwood rally has at least 5000 people in line as of 8am Capacity is 7400 This is absolutely massive pic.twitter.com/24i3yz0UTb — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 28, 2020

Wildwood restaurant decked out for Trump rally pic.twitter.com/GVWBzT4LLx — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 27, 2020

My cousin just sent me this photo of a Trump bus in Wildwood, NJ today.

Like seriously? pic.twitter.com/SK6kDrifKy — Just Elizabeth (@Eiggam5955) January 28, 2020

Not your typical beachware for sale today on the Wildwood boardwalk. MAGA hats are $10. pic.twitter.com/nXuzt6s6xL — Stacey Barchenger (@sbarchenger) January 28, 2020

Drink specials from a Wildwood NJ restaurant today pic.twitter.com/WOLnOugnoW — Lou & Pat (@Eagles2Two) January 28, 2020

The post Not Springsteen, New Jersey Is Trump Country Today: Massive Buzz Over President’s Jersey Shore Rally at Wildwood (Photos, Video) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.