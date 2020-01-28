2020 Democrat front runner Joe Biden went crazy on an Iowa voter on Tuesday and told him to “go vote for someone else.”

It turns out the Iowa mam is Ed Fallon, a former longtime Democrat state rep. in Iowa.

Ed Fallon is radical leftist who confronted Biden and told him to stop supporting the building of new pipelines.

Mr. Fallon told Biden he would vote for him in the general election, but that wasn’t enough for Biden!

Biden lost it, poked and pushed Fallon then grabbed his jacket and lectured him.

WATCH:

A man in Iowa asks Joe Biden to stop supporting the building of new pipelines. Joe Biden tells him to go vote for someone else and then starts accusing him of voting for Bernie Sanders. Actually, the man says, he’s voting for Tom Steyer. Very awkward. pic.twitter.com/OOuGiypED8 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) January 28, 2020

Fallon blasted Biden after the confrontation.

“And despite his repeated calls for unity, Biden rejects my offer to support him in the general election. That really shocked me. What was even more shocking was how Biden pushed and poked me, and then took hold of my jacket with both hands as he lectured me,” Ed Fallon wrote in a piece in Bold Iowa.

“I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it one more time: Joe Biden is the Democratic candidate LEAST likely to beat Donald Trump. His demeanor on the stump will inevitably come back to bite him, perhaps repeatedly. His propensity to violate personal space is a huge non-asset in politics, and his frequent gaffes are prime fodder for opponents and the media,” Fallon added.

Ed Fallon, who told Biden he supported Tom Steyer, retweeted Tom Steyer’s tweet to Joe Biden calling him out for his mistreatment of Fallon.

Hi @JoeBiden, This is no way to treat an Iowan. He said he’d vote for the Dem in the general b/c he knows how important it is to beat Trump. We need immediate action on climate. If you don’t agree, happy to talk @ debate. But don’t take it out on voters we need to win in Nov. https://t.co/gG6UTDGL15 — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) January 28, 2020

The post Old Joe Snaps! Biden Grabs Jacket of Former Longtime Dem State Rep. in Iowa, Tells Him to “Go Vote For Someone Else” (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.