A pair of hooded men entered the Chelten Deli Market in Philadelphia around 4:30 p.m. Friday, and one of them pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at the clerk behind the counter, police said.

What happened next?

Well, like Ma always said, if you’re dumb enough to pull a gun on a convenience store clerk — and he pulls out his own gun and starts firing at you — at least try to do one smart thing and run away.

Indeed, police said the store employee produced his own gun and fired three times at the pair, after which they high-tailed it out of the store.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Surveillance video showed the crooks hoofing it in opposite directions outside. One headed down Beechwood Street, and the second fled eastbound on Chelten Avenue then northbound on Norwood Street, police said.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Nothing from the store was taken, and no injuries were reported, police said.

Cops added that the victim had a valid permit to carry, and the gun was registered.

Is there additional information on the suspects?

One suspect was wearing a dark colored jacket with a white hooded sweatshirt underneath, dark colored pants, dark colored ski mask, black sneakers, and was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun, police said.

The other suspect was wearing a dark colored “Puma” hooded jacket — with a Puma logo on the left sleeve, BMW logo on the left sleeve, and the wording “Motorsports” on the left front of the jacket — as well as dark colored pants and dark colored sneakers.

Call 215-686-3353/3354 with any information.

