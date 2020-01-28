Lev Parnas, the former associate of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, wants to turn over more documents to House impeachment investigators, but is facing opposition both from federal prosecutors and from his co-defendants.

The documents were stored on his iCloud account, and prosecutors say he, therefore, never possessed them, USA Today reported.

Lawyers for Igor Fruman and Andrey Kukushkin, two of his co-defendants on campaign finance fraud charges, argued the material in the documents might involve them and they have not waived attorney-client privilege.

The three were indicted in October on charges they directed hundreds of thousands of dollars of foreign money into American campaigns. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Parnas is cooperating in hopes of receiving a better deal as he and Fruman also are part of the impeachment probe for allegedly helping Giuliani’s investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden’s role at the Ukrainian gas firm Burisma.

Parnas already has given the House committee a slew of documents, and his attorney Joseph Bondey wrote the judge overseeing the case of the iCloud documents, “Review of these items is essential to the committee’s ability to corroborate the strength of Mr. Parnas’s potential testimony.”

Fruman and Kukushkin’s lawyers countered that the request was “unacceptable.

A hearing is set Monday.

