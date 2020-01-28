In the age of social media, the pressure to be the first outlet to break the story is greater than ever, which sometimes leads to situations where tragic incidences are immediately reported upon without any countervailing considerations. Case in point: TMZ reporting on Kobe Bryant’s death before his family could be properly notified.

“Law enforcement officials in Los Angeles have criticized the celebrity news outlet TMZ for being the first to report of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter on Sunday, before police were able to notify his family of the tragedy,” reports The Hill.

Speaking at a press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that it was “disrespectful” for Bryant’s family to have to learn of his tragic death via TMZ.

“It would be extremely disrespectful to understand that your loved one … perished and you learn about it from TMZ,” he said. “That is just wholly inappropriate.”

Los Angeles County Undersheriff Tim Murakami ‏said in a tweet on Sunday that while he understands the need for outlets to get the big scoop, he also felt a certain humanity gets lost in the shuffle.

“I am saddened that I was gathering facts as a media outlet reported the Kobe had passed,” tweeted Murakami. “I understand getting the scoop but please allow us time to make personal notifications to their loved ones. It’s very cold to hear of the loss via media. Breaks my heart.”

I am saddened that I was gathering facts as a media outlet reported the Kobe had passed. I understand getting the scoop but please allow us time to make personal notifications to their loved ones. It’s very cold to hear of the loss via media Breaks my heart — Undersheriff Tim Murakami (@LASDMurakami) January 26, 2020

TMZ has a history of breaking stories about celebrity deaths before any other outlets, including such iconic stars as Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, and Prince. Speaking with CNN, The Hollywood Reporter editorial director Matthew Belloni said that TMZ’s first-to-the-punch reporting on such deaths stems from connections in the right places and is usually quite accurate. “If TMZ reports that a celebrity has died in Los Angeles County, it is almost always correct. For whatever reason, and you can read into this, their accuracy rate in Los Angeles is very, very good,” he said.

As reported by The Daily Wire’s James Barrett on Monday, details have quickly begun to emerge as to what may have led to the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the life of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven other people. Audio prior to the crash reveal the pilot was given special clearance to fly in poor conditions:

New details have emerged about the circumstances surrounding the tragic helicopter crash that took the lives of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others, including that the pilot was given “clearance to fly in worse than normal weather conditions, without relying on instruments to guide him,” as reported by The Washington Post. The information came to light via recordings of the pilot’s communications with air traffic controllers shortly before the deadly crash Sunday morning. After departing from Orange County’s John Wayne Airport at 9:06 a.m. PT, the helicopter carrying Bryant flew north to Los Angeles, then northwest from the city. It went down in Calabasas shortly after 9:40 a.m. The first 911 call reporting the crash was received at 9:47 a.m.