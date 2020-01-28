The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has assured the American public that there’s a low risk of the coronavirus spreading in the U.S., but a new poll shows that the vast majority of Americans are worried about a U.S. outbreak.

Morning Consult surveyed more than 2,000 adults in the U.S. and found that about three-quarters expressed concerns that the coronavirus, which is officially named 2019-nCoV, will spread in the U.S. after it first appeared in China. As of Monday, the CDC had confirmed five U.S. cases of the virus.

37% are very concerned about the virus spreading in the U.S.

37% are somewhat concerned.

15% are not very concerned.

5% are not concerned at all.

5% don’t know or have no opinion.

Americans have the most confidence in the CDC’s ability to handle the virus and the least confidence in Congress, with airline companies and President Donald Trump close behind.

68% are somewhat or very confident in the CDC, 20% are not that confident or not confident at all.

25% are somewhat or very confident in Congress, 59% are not that confident or not confident at all.

31% are somewhat or very confident in airline companies, 55% are not that confident or not confident at all.

31% are somewhat or very confident in Trump, 44% are not that confident or not confident at all.

Morning Consult polled 2,200 adults in the U.S. from January 24-26, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.