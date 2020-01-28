Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is on the rise in New Hampshire, surging past his closest competitors by double-digits, according to an American Research Group poll released Tuesday.

The socialist senator is experiencing a surge in his neighboring state, garnering 28 percent support — 15 points more than former Vice President Joe Biden (D), who garnered 13 percent support. Pete Buttigieg (D) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) followed closely behind Biden with 12 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) came in fifth place in the Granite State with eight percent support, edging out Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who saw seven percent support. Andrew Yang (D) followed with five percent support, and the remaining candidates saw two percent support or less.

The poll was taken January 24-27, 2020, among 600 likely Democrat primary voters in New Hampshire. The margin of error is +/- four percentage points:

New Hampshire American Research Group Poll (1/24-27):

Sanders 28%

Biden 13%

Buttigieg 12%

Warren 11%

Gabbard 8%

Klobuchar 7%

Yang 5%

Bloomberg 2%

Patrick 2%

Steyer 2%

Bennet 1% — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) January 28, 2020

The results coincide with an NBC10 Boston/Franklin Pierce University/Boston Herald poll released this week, which also showed Sanders leaping past his competitors and into first place in New Hampshire with 29 percent support. Biden followed with 22 percent, and Warren placed third with 16 percent support — a full 13 points behind her New England counterpart.

ABC News, WMUR-TV, and Apple News will host a debate in New Hampshire on February 7 — four days ahead of the state’s upcoming February 11 primary.