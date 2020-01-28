A majority of Americans approve of President Donald Trump’s decision to eliminate Iran terror commander Qasem Soleimani, according to a ABC News/Washington Post poll.

Fifty-three percent of Americans approved of Trump ordering a drone strike that killed Soleimani while 41 percent did not approve.

The results mark a stunning defeat for Democrats running for president, all of whom denounced the decision as the establishment media flamed fears of World War III.

“President Trump just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox,” former Vice President Joe Biden said after the strike. “We could be on the brink of a major conflict across the Middle East.”

“Trump’s dangerous escalation brings us closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East that could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars,” Sen. Bernie Sanders wrote in response.

Trump won approval from 86 percent of Republicans, 37 percent of independents and 24 percent of Democrats.

Forty-seven percent of voters said Trump was handling Iran “about right” while only 42 percent said the president was “too aggressive.” Five percent said Trump was “too cautious” with the rogue nation.

When asked how they felt about Trump’s handling of Iran overall, voters were more mixed. Forty-five percent supported the president and 47 percent disapproved.

It’s still a sharp contrast from voters’ view of former President Barack Obama’s handling of Iran. In a July 2015 poll, only 35 percent supported his policy with Iran while 52 percent disapproved.

The poll surveyed 1,004 American adults with a 3.5 points percent margin of error.