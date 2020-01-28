Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will deliver the commencement address at Liberty University on May 9.

Word of his planned speech came in a report by The News & Advance on Monday.

“We are gracious to Secretary Pompeo for accepting our invitation to be the keynote speaker,” Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr. said. “Secretary Pompeo is a man who leads our nation with excellence and with a passion for protecting our citizens at home and abroad.

“He proudly defends the freedoms upon which our country was founded, and he understands and fully supports the faith community and our mission here at Liberty.

Past commencement addresses at the school have been delivered by a host of others, including then-President George H.W. Bush in 1990 and Mitt Romney is 2012, according to the newspaper.