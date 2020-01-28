President Donald Trump attacked Fox News on Tuesday, bashing the network for interviewing Democrats, asserting star anchor Chris Wallace should move to “Fake News CNN,” before ultimately declaring, “this will be the beginning of the end for Fox.”

In a series of Twitter posts, President Trump singled out Wallace, former anchor Shepard Smith, and Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s (D-MD) appearance on the network.

“Really pathetic how @FoxNews is trying to be so politically correct by loading the airwaves with Democrats like Chris Van Hollen, the no name Senator from Maryland,” the president declared. “He has been on forever playing up the Impeachment Hoax. Dems wouldn’t even give Fox their low ratings debates…”

“So, what the hell has happened to @FoxNews. Only I know! Chris Wallace and others should be on Fake News CNN or MSDNC. How’s Shep Smith doing?” he continued. “Watch, this will be the beginning of the end for Fox, just like the other two which are dying in the ratings. Social Media is great!”

Really pathetic how @FoxNews is trying to be so politically correct by loading the airwaves with Democrats like Chris Van Hollen, the no name Senator from Maryland. He has been on forever playing up the Impeachment Hoax. Dems wouldn’t even give Fox their low ratings debates…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020

…..So, what the hell has happened to @FoxNews. Only I know! Chris Wallace and others should be on Fake News CNN or MSDNC. How’s Shep Smith doing? Watch, this will be the beginning of the end for Fox, just like the other two which are dying in the ratings. Social Media is great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020

Wallace, this week, diverged from his Fox News colleagues during coverage of the Senate impeachment trial by claiming that former national security adviser John Bolton’s upcoming book is actually a big deal, despite Republican efforts to downplay it.

“If you want a sense of how big the news is that we’ve heard in the last twelve hours… fourteen hours, just listen to the Trump supporters, frankly, like Congressman Lee Zeldin and a lot of others spinning like crazy that it isn’t big news, and you get a sense that this is really an important development in this case,” declared Wallace, adding, “It seems to me that it’s going to be awfully hard for those Republican senators in the middle, maybe even more senators than that, to now vote against witnesses.”

Wallace also scolded conservative commentator Katie Pavlich in a heated argument on the impeachment trial, which resulted in him telling her to, “Get your facts straight!”

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace praised Chris Wallace’s performance against Pavlich, and compared it to trying to tell the “Flat Earth society” that “the Earth is round.”

Van Hollen declared on Fox News, Tuesday, “It really becomes impossible for any senators who say they’re seeking the truth in this trial to not call John Bolton as a witness.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]