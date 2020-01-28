https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/president-trump-meets-with-jon-voight-in-the-oval-office/

President Trump met with actor Jon Voight in the Oval Office Tuesday afternoon before heading out for a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Voight, who won the Best Actor Oscar award in 1979 for the Vietnam veteran story, Coming Home, has been one of the most outspoken Trump supporters in Hollywood.

Trump awarded Voight with the National Medal of Arts in a White House ceremony last November. In addition to the Best Actor win, Voight has been nominated two other times for Best Actor and once for Best Supporting Actor. Voight has also won several Golden Globe awards. (Source.)

Voight posted video of an impassioned, prayerful speech supporting Trump in the impeachment battle last week.

White House reporters posted observations on the meeting between Trump and Voight, some with a dash of humor.

“While press awaits the President’s departure for a rally in Wildwood, NJ, Trump is joined in the Oval Office by supporter and actor Jon Voight, who is drinking a Coke at the Resolute Desk, reports @petermorrisCNN”

Reporters said Voight did not travel with Trump when he departed for New Jersey.

