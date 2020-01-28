President Trump met with actor Jon Voight in the Oval Office Tuesday afternoon before heading out for a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Voight, who won the Best Actor Oscar award in 1979 for the Vietnam veteran story, Coming Home, has been one of the most outspoken Trump supporters in Hollywood.

Trump awarded Voight with the National Medal of Arts in a White House ceremony last November. In addition to the Best Actor win, Voight has been nominated two other times for Best Actor and once for Best Supporting Actor. Voight has also won several Golden Globe awards. (Source.)

Voight posted video of an impassioned, prayerful speech supporting Trump in the impeachment battle last week.

Say The Truth pic.twitter.com/Sqa3HjYGuz — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) January 24, 2020

White House reporters posted observations on the meeting between Trump and Voight, some with a dash of humor.

“While press awaits the President’s departure for a rally in Wildwood, NJ, Trump is joined in the Oval Office by supporter and actor Jon Voight, who is drinking a Coke at the Resolute Desk, reports @petermorrisCNN”

While press awaits the President’s departure for a rally in Wildwood, NJ, Trump is joined in the Oval Office by supporter and actor Jon Voight, who is drinking a Coke at the Resolute Desk, reports @petermorrisCNN. pic.twitter.com/feinwa5mSM — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) January 28, 2020

Andddd President Trump is talking to Voight on the colonnade pic.twitter.com/XgKNyOc8dT — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) January 28, 2020

Pres. Trump and Jon Voight pic.twitter.com/QyUPChegkW — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) January 28, 2020

Looked and Pres Trump and @jonvoight were examining a tree outside the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/ZAOQzELwD7 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 28, 2020

Reporters said Voight did not travel with Trump when he departed for New Jersey.

And then Voight went back in the Oval – without Trump. https://t.co/Kgg3Qzf2cT — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) January 28, 2020

Jon Voight came out of Oval Office with Trump before POTUS left for his NJ campaign rally and the two chatted for a few minutes on the portico; Voight did not travel with the president https://t.co/yIQWUmZ1L5 — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) January 28, 2020

