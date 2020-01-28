In a Tuesday interview with Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacted to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) suggesting President Donald Trump’s children are profiting illegally off of politics.

Paul said he was “offended” and “shocked” by Schumer’s remarks, advising the Trump children to sue Schumer for “defamation of character” when it is documented former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, have both done so.

“I’m offended and shocked that Schumer would be so scurrilous as to accuse the president and his children of making money illegally off of politics when the only people we know who have actually made money off this have been Hunter Biden and Joe Biden,” Paul stated. “So, Hunter Biden makes $1 million a year — that’s documented — but Schumer simply creates and makes up and says, ‘Oh, maybe the president’s kids are making money.’”

“To have Schumer come up and say out of the blue maybe the president’s kids are making money with no evidence at all, that’s defamation, and they ought to sue him,” he added. “There’s nothing in the record about the president’s kids, so Schumer just has created this whole thing out of whole cloth and said, ‘Oh, well why don’t we just go after the president’s kids. We don’t know yet whether or not the president’s dealings with the Chinese president has something to do with the Trumps making money.’ He just made it up — completely made it up. That is defamation of character and he ought to go to court and be sued for it.”

