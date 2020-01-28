The death Monday of a Cuban man, 63, marks the sixth migrant detainee death in U.S. custody since October, BuzzFeed News reported.

After a 39-year-old man died in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody Saturday, another died Monday at a hospital in Florida, making it two in just a few days after eight total immigrants died in U.S. custody during the 2019 fiscal year that ended in October, according to the report.

Monday’s death was by cardiac arrest, while Saturday’s came by “self-inflicted strangulation,” sources told BuzzFeed.

“ICE is firmly committed to the health and welfare of all those in its custody and is undertaking a comprehensive agency-wide review of this incident, as it does in all such cases,” ICE wrote in a statement after Saturday’s death, per the report.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee opened an investigation into immigrant detention medical care in December, amid whistleblower complaints of substandard care, as reported by BuzzFeed.