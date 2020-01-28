House Democrats’ pursuit of President Donald Trump’s tax returns resumed Tuesday, as they filed for a judge to lift a stay on their lawsuit to secure them, The Hill reported.

“This case has been stalled long enough,” House lawyers wrote to judge Judge Trevor McFadden, per the report. “The requested relief is necessary for the [Democratic-led House Ways and Means] Committee to move forward with its pressing legislative and oversight inquiry, and to carry out its constitutional functions in the limited time remaining in this Congress.”

Judge McFadden, appointed by Trump to the federal district court in Washington, D.C., put a hold on the Ways and Means’ July lawsuit for the Treasury Department and IRS to comply with subpoenas for six years of Trump’s federal tax returns. McFadden’s stay Jan. 14 was intended to allow an appeals court ruling on a subpoena against former White House Counsel Don McGahn.

The White House had motioned to dismiss the case in September.

Pointing to the Senate impeachment trial opening arguments by Trump’s lawyers, the House lawyer’s filing argued they are being required to pursue enforcement of subpoenas of executive-branch officials in court, according to the report.

“That flatly contradicts the position President Trump and the Justice Department [DOJ] have advanced in this case,” the filing read, according to The Hill.