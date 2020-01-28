Senate Republicans emerged from a closed-door caucus meeting on Tuesday voicing renewed confidence that they will bypass a nasty witness fight in the impeachment trial.

“The consensus is that we’ve heard enough and it’s time to go to a final judgement,” Sen. John BarrassoJohn Anthony BarrassoRepublicans show little enthusiasm for impeachment witness swap Trump team doubles down despite Bolton bombshell Bolton sparks internal GOP fight over witnesses MORE (R-Wyo.) told reporters.

Asked if the trial proceedings should go past Friday, Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneRepublicans show little enthusiasm for impeachment witness swap Overnight Defense: US military jet crashes in Afghanistan | Rocket attack hits US embassy in Baghdad | Bolton bombshell rocks impeachment trial Bolton upends Trump impeachment trial MORE (R-S.D.), another member of Senate GOP leadership, said that it “shouldn’t.”

“We’re kind of confident,” Thune added.

The chamber is expected to vote Friday on whether or not to allow new witnesses or documents in President Trump Donald John TrumpWarren: Dershowitz presentation ‘nonsensical,’ ‘could not follow it’ Bolton told Barr he was concerned Trump did favors for autocrats: report Dershowitz: Bolton allegations would not constitute impeachable offense MORE‘s trial. If they skip witnesses, that will pave the way for a swift vote to acquit Trump.

Democrats will need four Republican votes in order to call for additional witnesses. Both sides would then make motions for specific individuals, and the Senate would vote on whether or not to call them.

Senate Republicans had voiced confidence last week that they would be able to finish the trial with no witnesses, a strategy that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellRepublicans show little enthusiasm for impeachment witness swap Overnight Health Care — Presented by Philip Morris International — CDC, State Department warn against travel to China | Biden says Trump left US unprepared for epidemic | Justices allow Trump ‘public charge’ rule to move forward Progressive group targeting vulnerable GOP senators on impeachment witnesses MORE (R-Ky.) has advocated both publicly and privately.

But former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonWarren: Dershowitz presentation ‘nonsensical,’ ‘could not follow it’ Bolton told Barr he was concerned Trump did favors for autocrats: report Dershowitz: Bolton allegations would not constitute impeachable offense MORE‘s allegation, included in his forthcoming memoir, that Trump tied Ukraine aid to the country helping investigate Democrats, including the Bidens, has added fresh uncertainty into the witness fight.

Underscoring the urgency of the caucus discussion, Senate Republicans met on Tuesday only hours after their normal closed-door caucus lunch.

Though Thune and Barrasso signaled leadership is more confident about the possibility that they could avoid calling Bolton or other witnesses, several other GOP senators signaled no decisions were made during the caucus meeting.

The indecision of the handful of GOP senator underscores that, despite public confidence, McConnell still does not have a lock on 51 votes to block witnesses.

Tuesday’s gathering, according to GOP senators, was to check the temperature of the caucus as a whole as Republicans face intense external pressure to call Bolton.

It was “just a broad discussion like we had at all the meetings. No clear conclusions,” said Sen. Mike Braun Michael BraunRepublicans show little enthusiasm for impeachment witness swap Bolton upends Trump impeachment trial Bolton sparks internal GOP fight over witnesses MORE (R-Ind.) as he left the meeting.

Asked if a decision was made, he replied: “No, nothing at all.”

Sen. John Cornyn John CornynBolton sparks internal GOP fight over witnesses Trump legal team begins second day of arguments under Bolton furor Trump legal team offers brisk opening defense of president MORE (R-Texas) added that there were “no deals” made in the meeting.

“We’re still talking. Everybody is taking this very seriously …I know those conversations are continuing,” Cornyn said. “I think we’ll all just have to wait for Friday.”

Calling witnesses would put a spotlight on a messy fight within the Senate Republican conference. Conservatives are warning that if Republicans vote to help call Bolton, they will try to subpoena Hunter Biden, Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren: Dershowitz presentation ‘nonsensical,’ ‘could not follow it’ Bolton told Barr he was concerned Trump did favors for autocrats: report Dershowitz: Bolton allegations would not constitute impeachable offense MORE and the whistleblower.

“If we do call witnesses, we’re not just going to call one witness. We’re going to call a bunch of witnesses,” Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGraham says he wants to see Bolton manuscript Bolton upends Trump impeachment trial Juan Williams: Democrats can’t let Trump off the hook MORE (R-S.C.) told reporters after the meeting.

When a reporter noted that it sounded like Graham thought there were going to be witnesses, he responded: “I would not say that. I would not take that from what I just said. …We’ll see Friday.”

“I feel good, I feel good that we’re in a good spot,” Graham added, “in terms of ending trial sooner rather than later.”

– Mike Lillis and Scott Wong contributed.