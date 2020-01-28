Retired Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher is lashing out at those who accused him of murder and who testified against him at his San Diego court-martial.

Gallagher made his comments Monday in a video posted on Facebook. They were detailed in a report by The San Diego Union-Tribune.

“On Sept. 11, 2018, I was arrested and charged with war crimes, which I did not commit,” he said. My family and I then had to fight for my freedom. Even though I went to trial, exposed all the lies that were said about me by certain cowards in my platoon and found not guilty, there are those who refuse to accept that fact.

“For those who have and continue to slander my name, the truth is coming.”

A military jury in July convicted Gallagher of illegally posing for photos with a corpse of an ISIS fighter while in Iraq in 2017, but acquitted him of murder in the detainee’s death.

President Donald Trump restored his rank and pay, allowing him to retire on a full pension.

In the video, Gallagher also highlighted names and photos for some of those who are still on active duty.

David Shaw, a former petty officer 1st class, who served in Gallagher’s platoon in Iraq, but did not testify at his court-martial, questioned Gallagher’s decision to publicly release details about others.

“Attempting to call attention to (those SEALs’) status in the way it’s been done does not serve the mission or the interests of the Navy,” he said.