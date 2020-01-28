While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) re-iterated that he wants to hear from former National Security Adviser John Bolton in the Senate’s impeachment trial, but if one side is able to call witnesses, “the other side ought to be able to do the same.”

Romney said, “I’d like to hear from John Bolton, and I think the idea that’s been expressed in the media about having each side be able to choose a witness, or maybe more than one witness, on a paired basis, has some merit.”

He added, “I think if you’re going to have one side call witnesses, the other side ought to be able to do the same.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett