Nina Turner, the national co-chairwoman of the Bernie Sanders campaign, is absolutely furious over the appointment of Hillary Clinton lackeys John Podesta and former Rep. Barney Frank to the rules committee that will oversee the party platform at their nominating convention.

Appearing on the progressive podcast Status Coup, Turner said that the party should be “ashamed” and vowed that “if the DNC believes it’s going to get away in 2020 with what it did in 2016, it has another thing coming.”

“The DNC should be ashamed of itself, because it really is a slap in the face to folks who were asking for reform, and if the DNC believes that it’s going to get away in 2020 with what it did in 2016, it has another thing coming,” Turner said.

Sanders’s California political director Susie Shannon has also sent a formal letter to Perez requesting that paid employees or consultants to the presidential campaigns be excluded from the rules committee.

Sanders previously attempted to get Frank, a harsh critic of his, removed from the rules committee in 2016. The campaign described him as an “aggressive attack surrogate for the Clinton campaign.”

The backlash comes after Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez released a list of nominations for the standing committees over the weekend.

Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez issued a list of individuals he nominated for the 2020 Democratic National Convention committees. Let’s examine some of the individuals. I’ll initially focus on the nominees for the DNC Platform Committee. Thread. pic.twitter.com/fVm41YClJQ — Kevin Gosztola (@kgosztola) January 25, 2020

The nominations are only a portion of the people who will serve on each committee, as they will later be filled in by a majority of the winner’s supporters.

“Our rules require the DNC chair to make a small fraction of appointments to three standing committees for the convention, and these appointments reflect the rich diversity of our party,” DNC national press secretary Brandon Gassaway told The Hill.

“The remaining appointments will be made based on each state’s election results. 2016 presidential preference was not considered for this convention’s appointments. We are grateful for these appointees’ commitment to the party and look forward to an energized convention where we will nominate the next president of the United States,” he added.

Supporters of Sanders have also argued that the list features too many corporate lobbyists who don’t represent the base.

The 2020 Democratic National Convention is scheduled to take place from July 13 to 16 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The post Sanders Camp Livid: ‘If the DNC Believes It’s Going to Get Away in 2020 With What it Did in 2016, It Has Another Thing Coming’ appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.