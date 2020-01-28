Wolfgang Halbig, a 73-year-old man with a history of harassing families who lost loved ones in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, has been charged with possessing the personal ID information of Leonard Poznar, the father of the 6-year-old boy who was the youngest victim of the massacre.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, authorities arrested Halbig in Lake County, Florida, on the first-degree misdemeanor charge of “possession of another person’s personal identification,” which can lead to, at most, a one-year prison sentence. Halbig has since been released on $5,000 bail.

According to the New York Times, Halbig was arrested after he repeatedly emailed Pozner’s social security number and other personal information “to a long list of recipients.” The news agency also reports that Halbig has previously retaliated against Pozner for founding a volunteer network to prevent him from “targeting” the victims’ families.

“We are gratified that prolific Sandy Hook hoaxer and serial harasser of the families of victims Wolfgang Halbig has been arrested,” announced Pozner, who currently lives in hiding. “For five years, he has used my most personal and private details to incentivize and enable other hoaxers and conspiracy theorists to hunt, abuse and terrorize myself and my family.”

“We have a long way to go, but this is a positive step in the right direction,” says Pozner.

Halbig, who previously worked as the manager of a school district in Florida, gained attention among conspiracy theorists for claiming that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, which left 20 children and six adults dead, was actually a government hoax involving crisis actors, reports the Sentinel. Halbig also emailed conspiracy theories to radio host Alex Jones approximately 4,000 times over several years, reports the news agency.

According to the Times, Halbig repeatedly filed public records requests with city and state government officials because he wanted to see the murder scene. He also requested clean-up receipts for “bodily fluids, brain matter, skull fragments and around 45 to 60 gallons of blood.”

Halbig appeared on-air with Alex Jones multiple times, and at one point, Jones even provided him with a camera crew, reports the news agency.

During the deposition of a defamation suit last year, Jones distanced himself from Halbig, saying that “he seemed very credible and put together earlier on, but — I can’t remember the exact number — he seemed to get agitated about four years ago, three years ago.”

After Halbig was arrested, Norm Pattis, a lawyer for Jones, stated that Halbig had a “brief and limited association with Infowars” and that “he and his views have long been in the rearview mirror.”

According to CNN, Jones told the court during a lawsuit last year that, at the time he promoted conspiracy theories, he was in a “form of psychosis” and actually believed them.

“And I, myself, have almost had like a form of psychosis back in the past where I basically thought everything was staged, even though I’ve now learned a lot of times things aren’t staged,” said Jones, reports the news agency. “So I think as a pundit, someone giving an opinion, that, you know, my opinions have been wrong, but they were never wrong consciously to hurt people.”