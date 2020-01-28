On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” House Impeachment Manager and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) stated that President Trump’s impeachment defense team “basically has admitted” that President Trump engaged in corrupt behavior, “tried to cheat” in the 2020 election, and “used the money to coerce or extort the leader of Ukraine into doing his political dirty work.”

Schiff said, “[T]he president’s team basically has admitted that Donald Trump acted corruptly, withheld this money, tried to cheat in the next election, used the money to coerce or extort the leader of Ukraine into doing his political dirty work. And so, all we can fall back on now is, so what? The Constitution doesn’t allow us to do anything about it.”

