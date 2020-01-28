A furious Sen. Rand Paul said President Donald Trump’s family should seek legal action against Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer after the New York Democrat Tuesday insinuated the president’s adult children were making money through his dealings with world leaders such as China’s Xi Jinping and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“I am offended and shocked that Schumer would be so scurrilous as to accuse the president and his children of making money off of politics when the only people we know have made money off of this have been Hunter Biden and Joe Biden,” the Kentucky Republican told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” after Schumer moments earlier, in a press conference, brought up the family’s name.

While commenting on Trump’s ongoing Senate trial, Schumer said there are “several members of the administration” who had “concerns about the president’s dealings with autocrats,” especially Xi and Erdogan.

“Did he have financial interests at stake when he talked to them or others?” said Schumer. “Maybe his kids had some economic interests at stake.”

Schumer also commented on former national security adviser John Bolton’s manuscript and its revelations as a warning to Senate Republicans.

“If you vote with the White House to suppress and cover up evidence, the odds are strong that the truth will eventually come out,” said Schumer. “In a few weeks or a few months, do my Republican colleagues want to pick up the paper and read one of the witnesses they blocked had crucial information about the president’s misconduct?”

Paul, in response, pointed out that “Hunter Biden makes a million dollars a year, that is documented. John Bolton is making money as we speak. He has probably already gotten a several million-dollar advance for this book…to have Schumer come up and say out of the blue, ‘maybe the president’s kids are making money,’ with no evidence at all, that’s defamation and they ought to sue him.”

Paul also slammed Bolton for his claims, saying it’s hard to believe him when he stands to make money from his claims.

“He didn’t want to testify in the House a month ago,” said Paul, adding that at that point, Bolton’s book wasn’t finished.

“Now it’s finished, he wants to testify,” said Paul. “You should take with a grain of salt anything he wants to say.”