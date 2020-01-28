On Tuesday’s radio program, Glenn Beck tore into CNN host Don Lemon and his panelists who mocked supporters of President Donald Trump as ignorant, out-of-touch, country bumpkins in a segment that aired during live coverage of the Senate impeachment trial on Saturday.

During the segment, GOP strategist Rick Wilson told Lemon, “Donald Trump couldn’t find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter U and a picture of an actual physical crane next to it.”

“[Trump] knows that this is, you know, an administration defined by ignorance of the world,” he continued. “And so that’s partly him playing to the base and playing to their audience, you know, the credulous boomer rube demo that backs Donald Trump. That wants to think that ‘Donald Trump’s the smart one and y’all, y’all elitists are dumb!'” he added in a mock southern accent.

“‘You elitists with your geography, and your maps, and your spelling!'” chimed in CNN contributor and New York Times columnist Wajahat Ali, while Lemon guffawed and snorted.

“‘And your math and your readin’,” Wilson added as the trio continued to indulge in smug merriment.

“Let me just say this to the, yes, the elitists,” Glenn said of Lemon and his cohorts at CNN. “What is an elitist? Somebody who thinks they’re better than everyone else. And what was that? A demonstration that you think that half of the country that voted for this president, half of the country, is nothing but ignorant. Just dummies that can’t even read. That is the pure definition of an elitist. Someone who thinks they’re better than everyone else.”

Glenn went on to note that this is exactly the kind of thoughtless divisiveness the left has been accusing him of for years.

“I am so sick and tired of anybody, anybody in the press coming to me and saying, ‘Do you know what you did to divide this country?’ Yes. Yes, I admit it. But it’s nothing like what you did now. It’s nothing like what you’ve been doing for the last three years,” he said.

“Shut the hell up,” Glenn added. “Do you know what you’re doing to divide this country? Don’t ever, ever say that to me again.”

Watch the video below to catch more of Glenn’s fiery response to the latest example of elitist snobbery from the “pit of despair” known as CNN.

