Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 campaign is not going well.

It’s amazing to think that just a few months ago, people thought she might be the new front-runner.

Things have changed fast. It almost seems like the more people get to know her, the less they like her.

She is now polling in fourth place for Iowa. That’s amazing.

From Emerson College polling:

A new Emerson College/7 News Poll finds Senator Bernie Sanders leading the Iowa Democratic Caucus with 30% support, followed by former V.P. Joe Biden at 21%. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar has surged to third place with 13% while Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg are the other candidates in double digits – Warren with 11% and Buttigieg with 10%. Compared to the Emerson Poll of Iowa in December, Sanders has picked up the most support, rising eight points. Biden has lost two points, Klobuchar has moved up three points, and Warren has dropped one point. Buttigieg has lost the most support, falling eight points. Yang and Gabbard have each risen by three points, and Steyer has moved up two points.

Amy Klobuchar, who just jumped over Warren to take third place, is pretty happy about it:

Great news! The latest poll out of Iowa puts us in 3rd place at 13%! Help us keep up the momentum and donate here: https://t.co/iVg91M9DTqhttps://t.co/2QrHiV2KnU pic.twitter.com/n080ZDViyP — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 27, 2020

These are terrible numbers for Warren:

NEW Iowa Democratic Caucus Poll: 30% Bernie Sanders (+8!!!)

21% Joe Biden (-2)

13% Amy Klobuchar (+3)

11% Elizabeth Warren (-1)

10% Pete Buttigieg (-8)

5% Tom Steyer (+2)

5% Andrew Yang (+3)

5% Tulsi Gabbard (+3) pic.twitter.com/yC2tpKTJVb — Queen Josephine (@queen_josephine) January 27, 2020

Poll: Elizabeth Warren Sinks to Fourth Place Behind Amy Klobuchar in Iowa https://t.co/QdArHhgwlj — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) January 29, 2020

Could Iowa be the beginning of the end for Warren?

