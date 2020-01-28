FOX News ain’t what it used to be!

On Monday the Fox News Channel bailed on covering the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump. Instead FOX offered viewers an interview with former Senator Barbara Boxer (D-CA) on The Story with Martha MacCallum.

FOX News chose this for their conservative audience instead of the defense presentations by former Independent Counsel Robert Ray and later renowned liberal lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

The arguments were shown live by MSNBC, CNN, OANN and C-SPAN, but not Fox, the main preferred channel of Trump supporters.

FOX also loaded their coverage with prominent anti-Trumpers.

It’s very disappointing.

It’s as if FOX News hates its own audience!

The shoddy anti-Trump coverage at FOX News was not missed by President Trump.

The historic president posted two tweets attacking FOX News.

…..So, what the hell has happened to @FoxNews. Only I know! Chris Wallace and others should be on Fake News CNN or MSDNC. How’s Shep Smith doing? Watch, this will be the beginning of the end for Fox, just like the other two which are dying in the ratings. Social Media is great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020

The post “The Beginning of the End for FOX” – PRESIDENT TRUMP Blasts FOX News and Their Horrendous Impeachment Coverage appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.