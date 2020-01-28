“If you build it, he will come.”

– W.P. Kinsella

Art imitates life. Or is it the other way around?

On Aug. 13, 2020, a Major League Baseball game will be played in an Iowa cornfield between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox to celebrate the 1989 Hollywood release “Field of Dreams.”

In 1919, the White Sox were involved in cheating during the World Series, an incident known as the Black Sox scandal and an event featured in the film “Field of Dreams.” Add to that the current MLB cheating scandal involving the Houston Astros, and you’ve got a spooky setting for this upcoming Iowa ball game.

Over the past few weeks, the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox have been punished for involvement in the scandal by having their senior management fired. And this was just for their involvement in 2017. They also are suspected of cheating in 2018 and 2019 by using technology to steal signs and pitches.

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and Astros manager A.J. Hinch were each suspended one year from baseball, and then fired by Astros owner Jim Crane. Red Sox manager Alex Cora parted ways with the club, and Mets manager Carlos Beltran was out before even managing a single game, not for cheating with his new team, but rather his previous one.

Dallas Keuchel, not with the Houston Astros any longer, was the first player to publicly apologize; he might not be the last in the weeks and months to come. Alex Bregman, usually one of the most outspoken players in the game, didn’t have much to say about the club’s sign-stealing scandal. Bregman’s teammate Jose Altuve, however, was a bit more defiant, declaring the Astros would return to the World Series this coming season. Crane hinted strongly that his players would all apologize and ask forgiveness once they get together for spring training next month.

Houston took the World Series in 2017 by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh game. Even two and half years later, it stings. Several players commented that “it’s just hard to feel like they earned it.”

In accepting the American League Cy Young Award, Justin Verlander drew boos Saturday night for a comment about the Astros: “As everyone knows, they’re very technologically and analytically advanced.” Besides the boos, the remark drew a smattering of laughter.

Yankees pitcher C.C. Sabathia, sitting two seats away had some strong feelings. His team lost the American League Championship Series to Houston in 2017.

“We should have won the World Series,” he said. “I don’t care what nobody says. And now this happened, nobody can ever tell me that we wasn’t gonna win.”

The Astros defeated the Yankees for the AL Championship again in 2019 – when Houston’s Jose Altuve hit a 100-mph fastball off Aroldis Chapman, a game-winning home run. Altuve can be seen following the chaotic scene imploring his teammates not to rip his shirt and expose the “wires” allegedly under his clothes.

But come Aug. 13, 2020, the Yankees will be playing the White Sox in an Iowa cornfield where Shoeless Joe Jackson and the Black Sox scandal of 1919 will be recalled. The idea had to have emerged some time ago – since the game has been planned since last year.

The “Field of Dreams” event will be the first Major League game played in the Hawkeye State, in a temporary 8,000-seat ballpark where the film was made.

Starring Kevin Coster, Amy Madigan, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta and Burt Lancaster, the film was nominated for three Academy Awards. The most famous words in the movie are, “If you build it, he will come.”

Are you ready for life to imitate art? Get ready for “Field of Dreams.”

Watch announcement video:

[embedded content]