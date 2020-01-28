The media, again, largely ignored the massive March for Life rally that took place in Washington, D.C., Friday. Aside from the march itself, one of the most overlooked factors about the March for Life and the pro-life movement, in general, is the incredibly young age of those getting involved.

This, according to TheBlaze’s Samantha Sullivan, should “terrify” the abortion lobby because not only are young people flocking to the pro-life movement, they’re incredibly articulate as well.

She spoke with Faithwire on Friday:



www.youtube.com



“It’s pretty amazing how little attention it gets for being so massive,” Sullivan said after attending the march in person. “It was all young people — I mean, there were different age groups, but this is a predominantly young movement. I didn’t know that coming in.”

Sullivan went on to explain that this wasn’t just kids attending with their parents — it was a passion issue for them.

“It was busloads of kids coming into this thing, a lot of faith-based Christian and Catholic schools. A lot of them told me this wasn’t even their first march. There were kids that have been coming since they were 14,” she explained.

They also possessed a deep knowledge of the issue of abortion itself.

“They started giving me the whole rundown of the science behind it [abortion], saying the science is on our side here,” Sullivan said. “Really incredible to see these kids, they know abortion back and forth.”

They’re young, they’re knowledgable, but what about empathy? Are they just loud but disconnected from the human side of things? Hardly, according to Sullivan.

“What was really inspiring to me … I asked every single person, ‘What would you tell a woman considering an abortion?’ Their responses were compassionate. There was no vitriol. There was no hostility,” she explained. “Most of it was telling the woman they loved them first and then stressing the importance that there are other options Planned Parenthood doesn’t tell you about. It blew me away — everything about this march blew me away.”

After seeing the overwhelming numbers of youth leading the charge at March for Life 2020, Sullivan came away with a warning for pro-choice and abortion activists such as Planned Parenthood.

“These kids are the abortion lobby’s worst nightmare,” she said. “They’re young, they’re articulate, they know what they are talking about, and they’re passionate about this movement and if I were the abortion lobby I’d be terrified.”

Let’s pray God continues to raise up voices for voiceless, especially unborn babies in the womb!

This story first appeared at FaithWire and is reprinted here with permission.