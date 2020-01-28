President TrumpDonald John TrumpWarren: Dershowitz presentation ‘nonsensical,’ ‘could not follow it’ Bolton told Barr he was concerned Trump did favors for autocrats: report Dershowitz: Bolton allegations would not constitute impeachable offense MORE on Tuesday lashed out at Fox News for having Democrats on air, predicting it would mark “the beginning of the end” for the network.

The president bemoaned that Fox was “trying to be so politically correct” by having Democrats on air following an appearance on “America’s Newsroom” from Sen. Chris Van Hollen Christopher (Chris) Van HollenSteyer would have owed M more in taxes under lawmakers’ proposal: liberal group Democrats step up pressure over witnesses after Bolton bombshell Fox’s Napolitano: There is ‘ample and uncontradicted’ evidence supporting Trump’s removal from office MORE (D-Md.).

“So, what the hell has happened to @FoxNews. Only I know!” Trump tweeted, turning his scorn to two news anchors who have challenged favorable commentary on the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceFox’s Chris Wallace, Katie Pavlich spar on impeachment: ‘Get your facts straight’ Buttigieg: America ‘united in mourning’ Kobe Bryant’s death Dershowitz: Democrats ‘completely failed’ to meet constitutional standard MORE and others should be on Fake News CNN or MSDNC,” he continued. “How’s Shep Smith doing? Watch, this will be the beginning of the end for Fox, just like the other two which are dying in the ratings. Social Media is great!”

Really pathetic how @FoxNews is trying to be so politically correct by loading the airwaves with Democrats like Chris Van Hollen, the no name Senator from Maryland. He has been on forever playing up the Impeachment Hoax. Dems wouldn’t even give Fox their low ratings debates…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020

The president’s complaint about Van Hollen’s appearance comes as his impeachment trial is set to enter its seventh day in the Senate. Democratic senators have pushed for additional witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonWarren: Dershowitz presentation ‘nonsensical,’ ‘could not follow it’ Bolton told Barr he was concerned Trump did favors for autocrats: report Dershowitz: Bolton allegations would not constitute impeachable offense MORE, to testify.

Trump has frequently belittled Fox News when news anchors deliver unfavorable analysis or when Democrats are featured prominently on air. He has in the past targeted Smith, Wallace and former Democratic National Committee (DNC) leader Donna Brazille, who is a contributor for the network.

Yet Fox News remains his preferred network in many ways. He sat for an interviews earlier this month with Laura Ingraham Laura Anne IngrahamGOP cries boredom in attack on impeachment case Giuliani says he was ‘misled’ by Parnas Bill Kristol on McSally calling CNN reporter a liberal hack: ‘I guess I’m liberal’ MORE and Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo Maria Sara BartiromoTrump defenders argue president can’t be removed for abuse of power Trump lawyer: Abuse of power, obstruction articles ‘have not fared well’ Cruz: Hearing from witnesses could extend Senate trial to up to 8 weeks MORE and spoke with the network last week at the March for Life. He regularly tweets out quotes from Fox News guests and cites commentary from opinion hosts like Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityHannity to interview Trump during Super Bowl pregame show GOP cries boredom in attack on impeachment case Hannity: ‘Lunatic’ Schiff ‘the worst liar in all of politics’ MORE and Lou Dobbs Louis (Lou) Carl DobbsTrump tweets pastor’s praise of his social media habits GOP group launches ad campaign urging senators to call witnesses at impeachment trial Pelosi accepts Collins’s apology for saying Democrats are ‘in love with terrorists’ MORE.

Mark Knoller, a CBS News White House correspondent who tracks data about the presidency, noted Trump has given 70 interviews to Fox since taking office, compared to five for the next closest major network.