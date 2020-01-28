President Trump’s defense team wrapped up their opening arguments on Tuesday.

Trump’s deputy counsel Patrick Philbin blasted the unelected bureaucrats in the executive branch who believe their foreign policy disputes with President Trump is an impeachable offense.

Intel community underlings like Eric Ciaramella, Sean Misko, who went from NatSec to work for Schiff, and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman plotted to remove Trump from office because they disagreed with the President’s foreign policy related to Ukraine.

According to the Constitution, President Trump sets foreign policy, not unelected staffers who have no accountability to the American people.

“The President cannot defy agencies within the executive branch,” Philbin argued. “Article 2 section 1 of the Constitution vests all of the executive power in a president of the United States — he alone is an entire branch of government — he sets policy for the executive branch.”

Philbin explained that the president is given such vast power because he is elected and accountable to the American people.

The US has an election every four years to keep that power in check.

In contrast, the career bureaucrats are not elected and therefore have zero authority to set foreign policy.

“It inverts the Constitution,” Philbin said of giving unelected bureaucrats power over foreign policy. “The sole power is vested to the President of the United States.”

Case closed.

WATCH:

It comes down to this ➡️ House Democrats have impeached President @realDonaldTrump because career bureaucrats disagreed w/ his foreign policy direction. However, the POTUS alone has the prerogative to set & execute foreign policy. No one else has that Constitutional authority. pic.twitter.com/DYbJKQHfgQ — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 28, 2020

