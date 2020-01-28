President Donald Trump is renewing his attack on CNN’s Don Lemon, again labeling him “the dumbest man on television.”

Trump made his comments in an early Tuesday morning tweet.

He wrote: “Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television (with terrible ratings!)

Trump’s tweet incuded a clip of Lemon howling in laughter as GOP strategist Rick Wilson mocked the president on CNN.

It came as Wilson was discussing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s criticism of NPR reports Mary Louise Kelly. He noted Pompeo’s call for Kelly to find Ukraine on a map.

Pompeo “also knows deep in his heart that Donald Trump couldn’t find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter U and a picture of an actual physical crane next to it,” Wilson said.

“He knows this is an administration defined by ignorance of the world.”

Lemon is shown on the clip laughing at the remarks and later dabbing tears from his eyes.

Trump had also called Lemon “the dumbest man on television” in July 2019 when the CNN host insinuated the president was a racist.