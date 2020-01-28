President TrumpDonald John TrumpWarren: Dershowitz presentation ‘nonsensical,’ ‘could not follow it’ Bolton told Barr he was concerned Trump did favors for autocrats: report Dershowitz: Bolton allegations would not constitute impeachable offense MORE on Tuesday lashed out at CNN anchor Don Lemon Don Carlton LemonAnderson Cooper, Andy Cohen paired for third straight CNN’s New Year Eve CNN’s Lemon stunned by ‘stupid, juvenile’ Trump-Thanos meme: ‘Are you people insane?’ Biden urges senators to have ‘courage’ for impeachment trial MORE, calling him “the dumbest man on television” after the anchor recently led a segment in which he laughed when a panelist called Trump supporters “the credulous boomer rube demo.”

“Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television (with terrible ratings!),” Trump tweeted to his more 70 million followers.

Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television (with terrible ratings!). https://t.co/iQXCc7lvCt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020

The tweet included a video clip posted by The Daily Caller of Lemon’s panel discussion with staunch Trump critics Rick Wilson, an ex-GOP strategist, and Wajahat Ali, a New York Times columnist and CNN contributor.

Lemon, who is also a frequent critic of the president, led a discussion focused on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoState Department removes NPR reporter from Pompeo trip Overnight Defense: US military jet crashes in Afghanistan | Rocket attack hits US embassy in Baghdad | Bolton bombshell rocks impeachment trial Please stop calling the impeachment proceeding a trial — it’s a charade MORE‘s heated exchange with an NPR reporter that included Pompeo challenging the reporter to find Ukraine on a map.

Wilson said he thinks that Pompeo knows that Trump “couldn’t find Ukraine on a map.”

“[Pompeo] also knows deep within his heart that Donald Trump couldn’t find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter U and a picture of an actual physical crane next to it,” Wilson mocked, causing Lemon to have a laughing fit. “He knows that this is, you know, an administration defined by ignorance of the world. And so that’s partly him playing to the base and playing to their audience. You know, the credulous boomer rube demo that backs Donald Trump.”

” ‘Donald Trump’s the smart one — and y’all elitists are dumb!’ ” Wilson added in a Southern accent, prompting Ali to jump in.

” ‘You elitists with your geography and your maps — and your spelling!’ ” Ali added, also speaking with a Southern accent.

Steve Krakauer, a former CNN senior digital producer, flagged the segment in a tweet and slammed the participants for “the arrogance, the dismissiveness, the smug cackling, the accents,” saying the segment was a “perfect encapsulation” of a media disconnect from many Americans.

The arrogance, the dismissiveness, the smug cackling, the accents. If Donald Trump wins re-election this year, I’ll remember this brief CNN segment late one Saturday night in January as the perfect encapsulation for why it happened. pic.twitter.com/8kQ6zN9AZV — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) January 28, 2020

The clip was viewed 3.4 million times, and the panel faced significant backlash on social media as the video went viral.

Interesting behavior from a network in serious need of viewers. https://t.co/TEgQzDgb5b — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 28, 2020

This is how they see us. This is how they look at us. Yet in 2020 they’ll be dumbfounded and confused wondering “why couldn’t we win middle America?” Or “why did we lose the black vote, or the Hispanic vote, or the gay vote”. — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) January 28, 2020

The most trusted name in news. https://t.co/ohyWhi497c — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 28, 2020

Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpOvernight Energy: Study finds ‘forever chemicals’ in more locations | Trump officials approve Keystone XL pipeline right-of-way | Warren asks banks for climate plans Gore praises Greta Thunberg after meeting: ‘Nobody speaks truth to power as she does’ Ivanka Trump refuses to criticize Greta Thunberg: ‘She’s elevated awareness’ MORE, the president’s elder daughter and White House adviser, also chimed in, calling the segment “disgusting.”

You consistently make fun of half the country and then complain that it is divided. The arrogance, mocking accents and smug ridicule of this nation’s ‘Real Elites’ is disgusting. https://t.co/p3RQzymx4s — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 28, 2020

CNN promoted the segment on CNN.com in a story titled: “GOP strategist roasts Pompeo’s response to NPR incident.”

The tweet from Trump is not the first time he has lashed out at the CNN anchor, or the first time he has called Lemon the “dumbest man.”

In July, the president lashed out a Lemon over a question during a Democratic primary debate on CNN.

“CNN’s Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television, insinuated last night while asking a debate ‘question’ that I was a racist, when in fact I am ‘the least racist person in the world.’ Perhaps someone should explain to Don that he is supposed to be neutral, unbiased & fair or is he too dumb (stupid} to understand that,” Trump tweeted.

Those comments came after Lemon, who was one of three moderators in the debate, posed a question to Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) about Trump voters who “prioritize the economy over the president’s bigotry.”

“CNN Tonight with Don Lemon” finished 36th overall in the cable news show rankings for 2019 as the network’s sixth highest rated program.