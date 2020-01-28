During his January 28, 2020, rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, President Donald Trump referenced the Democrat gun control push in Virginia and made clear that gun confiscation is not happening on his watch.

Trump said, “We will always protect … the right to keep and bear arms, which is under siege.

The crowd broke out in chants of “USA, USA, USA.”

Trump noted, “In Virginia, they want to take your guns away — it’s just the beginning.” He paused as the crowd booed, then added, “Never going to happen as long as I’m President of the United States, that I can tell you.”

On January 17, 2020, Breitbart News reported Trump’s observation that Democrats “will take your guns.”

He made this observation via Twitter, writing:

Your 2nd Amendment is under very serious attack in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia. That’s what happens when you vote for Democrats, they will take your guns away. Republicans will win Virginia in 2020. Thank you Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020