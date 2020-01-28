https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/trump-rocks-wildwood-thousands-of-cheering-supporters-line-street-for-motorcade-and-watch-rally-outside-of-packed-jersey-shore-arena-videos/

Thousands of supporters lined the streets of Wildwood, New Jersey Tuesday night, loudly cheering President Trump as his motorcade drove to the Wildwood Convention Center for a campaign rally where thousands more watched on a Jumbotron outside of the ‘sold out’ rally at the 7,500 seat venue. Nearly 160,000 ticket requests for the rally were received by the campaign, according to statistics released Tuesday night by campaign manager Brad Parscale. Wildwood was swamped for days with Trump supporters.

The rally was held to welcome to the Republican Party and show support for Rep. Jeff Van Drew after he switched parties in December in reaction to the Democrats ramming through the partisan impeachment of Trump. Van Drew has been endorsed for reelection by Trump. The rally took place hours after Trump’s defense team ended their presentation in the Senate impeachment trial.

Trump flew Air Force One to Atlantic City and then switched to Marine One for the short flight to Wildwood.

Video posted by senior Trump aide Dan Scavino shows the crowds lining the streets of Wildwood for the motorcade with President Trump.

This video shows huge crowds on both sides of the street loudly cheering President Trump as he rode down the street.

Video of the overflow crowd before the start of the rally:

Video of the overflow crowd as Trump spoke:

Earlier videos of the crowd outside. The first video was taken two hours after the doors were opened.

Campaign manager Brad Parscale posted the “mind boggling” numbers on the rally.

The post Trump Rocks Wildwood: Thousands of Cheering Supporters Line Street for Motorcade and Watch Rally Outside of Packed Jersey Shore Arena (Videos) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...