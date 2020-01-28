Thousands of supporters lined the streets of Wildwood, New Jersey Tuesday night, loudly cheering President Trump as his motorcade drove to the Wildwood Convention Center for a campaign rally where thousands more watched on a Jumbotron outside of the ‘sold out’ rally at the 7,500 seat venue. Nearly 160,000 ticket requests for the rally were received by the campaign, according to statistics released Tuesday night by campaign manager Brad Parscale. Wildwood was swamped for days with Trump supporters.

The rally was held to welcome to the Republican Party and show support for Rep. Jeff Van Drew after he switched parties in December in reaction to the Democrats ramming through the partisan impeachment of Trump. Van Drew has been endorsed for reelection by Trump. The rally took place hours after Trump’s defense team ended their presentation in the Senate impeachment trial.

Trump flew Air Force One to Atlantic City and then switched to Marine One for the short flight to Wildwood.

President Trump has landed at @ACYAirport ahead of tonight’s rally in Wildwood, New Jersey.https://t.co/4h32GezNeK pic.twitter.com/RhmT1H6yr8 — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) January 28, 2020

Marine 1 departing AC International Airport, with President Trump, on its way to the Wildwoods Convention Center for tonight’s rally. pic.twitter.com/78aXrHOzmu — Walter Perez (@WalterPerez6abc) January 28, 2020

Video posted by senior Trump aide Dan Scavino shows the crowds lining the streets of Wildwood for the motorcade with President Trump.

This video shows huge crowds on both sides of the street loudly cheering President Trump as he rode down the street.

🇺🇸 — WATCH: President Trump’s motorcade arriving at the Rally in Wildwood, NJ pic.twitter.com/imtaVSXDVy — ®️BELAAZ (@TheBelaaz) January 29, 2020

Video of the overflow crowd before the start of the rally:

Overflow crowd in nearby Park across from Convention Center waits to watch on a big screen. #TrumpWildwood pic.twitter.com/EuYUUQzar1 — Amy S. Rosenberg (@amysrosenberg) January 29, 2020

Looks like a minimum 1,500 people are gathering in Fox Park just outside the Wildwoods Convention Center to see President Trump speak on an outdoor screen #Wildwood pic.twitter.com/MHbS1ZfA0Y — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) January 29, 2020

Video of the overflow crowd as Trump spoke:

Here’s the overflow crowd in Wildwood, NJ outside the convention center. Amazing energy, amazing crowd for @realDonaldTrump rally.#KeepAmericaGreat pic.twitter.com/7SdPGrwwde — Tim Murtaugh – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TimMurtaugh) January 29, 2020

Earlier videos of the crowd outside. The first video was taken two hours after the doors were opened.

Thousands of people went to extreme lengths, and waited in an extremely long line, to see the president in Wildwood. Here’s what it looked like. pic.twitter.com/F2bypK9Pxd — NJ.com (@njdotcom) January 29, 2020

Campaign manager Brad Parscale posted the “mind boggling” numbers on the rally.

Wow! New Jersey Data: ✅ 158,632 Requested Tickets (92,841 distinct signups) ✅ 73,482 Voters Identified ✅ 10.4% Didn’t Vote in 2016 ✅ 26.3% Democrats Mind boggling. 🤯 — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) January 29, 2020

