Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., who switched parties last fall, called the “long, long testimony” from House impeachment managers “pretty painful” and called out against using impeachment as a tool that is political.

“Now we are getting to set up a precedent where each time we don’t like a president, or a president does something that we don’t care for, we are going to use impeachment,” Van Drew told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.”

“We have to move on,” he added. “My God, this has gone on for years now; it’s cost millions of dollars. It’s cost so much time. There is so much good work we could have gotten done that we haven’t gotten done. I feel like there’s a lot of Americans that just feel like saying, stop.”

Van Drew has a voting record where he opposed Trump, and he commented he will “still be myself” when it comes to how he voted.

“The first vote I took was to vote no on Nancy Pelosi to not vote for her as speaker,” Van Drew said. “The most important vote that we’ve had, I think, has been impeachment, and I made it very clear, both on the inquiry and also on the impeachment itself that I was a no vote. I’m going represent my people; I’m going to represent my state, but when it comes to the really important and significant issues I think I’m going to be in a good spot.”

Trump will speak in Wildwood, N.J., on Tuesday night, and Van Drew said even though his state is considered blue “they love him. You can feel it out there; there’s something happening out there.

“I said to the president south Jersey would be so proud to have you,” he added.

The president has endorsed Van Drew’s re-election campaign and will endorse him again at Tuesday’s rally.