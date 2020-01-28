West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has officially invited the counties in Virginia that have declared themselves to be “Second Amendment Sanctuaries” to join their state.

Earlier this month, the West Virginia Senate adopted a resolution to remind Virginia residents that they have a standing invite — from 1862 — to become part of West Virginia.

“If you’re not happy where you’re at, come on down,” Justice said during a press conference with Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. on Tuesday. “If you’re not truly happy where you are we stand with open arms to take you from Virginia or anywhere you may be. We stand strongly behind the Second Amendment, and we stand strongly for the unborn.”

Democrats took over the Virginia government for the first time in two decades last year and have been trying to pass new gun control laws to massive protests. At least 95 counties in Virginia have declared themselves “sanctuaries” against laws that infringe upon the Second Amendment, such as Red Flag laws.

The “Second Amendment Sanctuary” movement that began in Virginia has gone national — with hundreds of counties and localities across the nation now declaring themselves to be standing against any new gun laws in their prospective states.

“If you’re out there, no matter where you may be, Virginia, or wherever you may be as an individual or as a business or whatever,” Justice added during the conference, “West Virginia is waiting for you with open arms.”

The Hill tallied up the new areas joining the movement and found that at least 83 counties nationwide joined the movement this month, following 131 last month — even in states such as Mississippi which do not have any new gun control measures on the table. Their report noted that the counties joining the movement over the past couple of months join hundreds of others who have already made the declaration.

“Localities declaring themselves as sanctuaries hail from a broad range of states, from those seen as having stronger protections for gun owners such as Kentucky and Texas to those seen as having stricter gun control laws such as Illinois, New Jersey and Oregon,” the report explains.

Gun Owners of America, a pro-Second Amendment organization, has been helping counties to draft legislation and organize citizen petitions.

“While Governor Justice and I have always shared great pride for our states, what’s happening in Virginia right now is a tragedy in the making. Democrat leaders in Richmond, through their elitism and radicalism, have left a nearly unrecognizable state in their wake, and they are using their power to strip away the God-given rights held by every person in the state, despite their due protections under the U.S. Constitution. Count me in on this push for counties to leave Virginia,” Falwell said during the press conference. “If the groundswell of support grows for counties to leave, what’s also certain is that they will be joining the Mountain State miracle that Governor Jim Justice has engineered with the help of his good friend, President Donald Trump.”

